High Praise for the Ole Miss Offense: What Will Muschamp is Saying About Ole Miss

We know Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp have some history.

The two have a group chat together that also includes Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart – all four have worked under Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

But this week Muschamp and Kiffin are rivals. As the Gamecocks travel to Oxford on Saturday, here's everything the USC head man is saying about Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

Opening Statement on Ole Miss:

The thing that jumps out at you once you watch the tape is overall team speed. They've got a lot of guys that run extremely well. Offensively, I think they're leading our league right now in just about every category.

The skill position players are really good and Matt Corral is playing really good football. Plumlee does a really good job when he comes in with how they use him. Jerrion Ealy and Connor are two backs that are really good players; they're really difficult guys in space to take down.

Elijah Moore was a guy that we played two years ago and we knew as a freshman that he was going to be a fantastic player. He's a very good slot receiver and punt returner and they'll use him as a speed sweep player. Yeboah, the transfer tight end, has also been a huge addition to this team.

They're great at the skill positions and play with a good tempo. Lane does a good job, whether he's calling plays or Lebby is calling plays, they do a good job of attacking you with tempo or attacking mashups.

They attack you on special teams and they're improving on defense every week. We have our work cut out for us on Saturday night.

Differences Between This Kiffin Offense vs. Phil Longo's Offense:

Phil Longo was the offensive coordinator when we played them two years ago. He did a good job there and he's doing a really good job now at North Carolina. I do think, with the tempo they play with, there's similarities. There's more in the run game that Lane presents each week. There are some concepts that carry over, especially with the tempo and they have a similar skill set as far as receivers and running backs.

The tight end we played that day is playing in the NFL at Buffalo. I don't remember where the quarterback is but Matt Corral was there too and he played some as a true freshman. Their running back, 22, was really good. AJ Brown was a senior. The skill positions and their talent were really similar.

On What Matt Corral Presents:

I've got tremendous respect for him. He's got arm talent. He can make all the throws but he's also got athleticism and he can hurt you with his legs. He's completing over 70-percent of his passes and lot of their passes are vertical.

