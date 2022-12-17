Examining Potential Uniform Combinations for Ole Miss in Bowl Game vs. Texas Tech

The Ole Miss Rebels set a new trend in their uniform department this year, wearing a different uniform combination for each of its games during the regular season.

If Ole Miss wants to go a perfect 13-for-13 with this trend, it will need to wear a different combination for its matchup in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There are multiple avenues through which this can be accomplished, but here are the known options the Rebels have for their game on Dec. 28.

1. Navy helmets, red jerseys, gray pants

Surprisingly, this combination has not been worn by the Rebels since their 2020 matchup against Auburn. This is one of the most classic looks in the Ole Miss lineup, and breaking it out for the bowl game would be a welcome sight for Rebel fans.

2. Navy helmets, red jerseys, white pants

This is another clean look that the Rebels have adopted in recent years, and it's one that hasn't been seen in 2022. It's worth noting that one team in the 2022 spring game wore this uniform combination, but it has not seen a real contest this season.

3. Powder helmets, white jerseys, gray pants

This combination has become common when Ole Miss travels to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but since that game took place in Oxford this season, it has not been seen on the field of play.

4. Any new combination with the Realtree helmet or a different variation of the white helmet

Ole Miss has worn its white lids with different decals on multiple occasions this season (Troy, Georgia Tech, LSU), but it also debuted a Realtree "camouflage" design against Kentucky, paired with powder jerseys and white pants. Technically, these lids could be paired with another jersey option, or the normal white helmets could have a different decal design.

