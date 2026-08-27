Final Projection of Ole Miss’ Depth Chart Entering 2026 Season

Preseason camp is in the rearview mirror as game week has arrived for college football.

No. 9 Ole Miss sits just 10 days away from kickoff against No. 24 Louisville in Nashville, as the Rebels gear up for Pete Golding’s first full season as head coach. The top-25 showdown at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 6 will mark the season’s first ranked matchup. Both the Rebels and Cardinals believe they have playoff capable teams this year.

With the Rebels’ highly anticipated 2026 campaign just around the corner, Ole Miss On SI makes its final depth chart projection ahead of the season.

Offense

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) prepares to throw the ball during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB

Starter: Trinidad Chambliss

Backups: Deuce Knight, AJ Maddox, Walker Howard

Notes: A year ago, Ole Miss didn't believe it would be in the situation that it is currently in. At least in regards to its latest unquestioned starter. In what will be just his second season of Division I football, Trinidad Chambliss enters the fall among the preseason Heisman candidates and looks to solidify his high-standing in Ole Miss history in such a short span. Deuce Knight and AJ Maddox provide young, but viable, options behind Ole Miss’ star under center.

RB

Starter: Kewan Lacy

Backups: Makhi Frazier, Joshua Dye, JT Lindsey, Shekai Mills-Knight

Notes: Ole Miss doesn’t have one Heisman contender in its offensive backfield. Kewan Lacy exploded onto the scene as a sophomore last fall, setting multiple program records on the Rebels’ way to their first 13-win season. The only real question in the running back room is how carries will be divided after Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 306 carries (second-most in FBS)? Michigan State junior transfer Makhi Frazier is set to take some mileage off Lacy as the Rebels’ superstar back enters what should be his final season of college ball.

WR

Starters: Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II, Horatio Fields

Backups: Darrell Gill Jr., Caleb Cunningham, Izaiah Hartrup

Notes: Ole Miss is replacing five of its top-six pass catchers from a season ago. There are questions about the production of this group in comparison to last year’s group, but Ole Miss expects Deuce Alexander to take another big step, while Johntay Cook II could emerge as the Rebels top target. Horatio Fields size and catch radius gives Chambliss a new big target through the air. Fields is expected to be a consistent redzone playmaker for the Rebels. The room has potential to see occasional rotation between the two-deep.

TE

Starter: Luke Hasz OR Caleb Odom

Backups: Michael Smith, Brady Prieskorn, Hayden Bradley

Notes: Though Luke Hasz will give Ole Miss its traditional look at tight end, Caleb Odom will see the field plenty this season too. Hasz was one of the biggest acquisitions Ole Miss made on paper going into the 2025 season. However, a fractured foot last July and a rushed return to the field, equated to a junior season in which Hasz never really found a consistent rhythm in the offense. He finished the year with just three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl. Now healthy, Hasz should be a sleeper breakout candidate for Ole Miss. Odom provides a hybrid dynamic at the position. Both could compliment each other well in 12 personnel sets this fall.

OL

Starters: LT Terez Davis, LG Delano Townsend, C Brycen Sanders, RG Patrick Kutas, RT Tommy Kinsler IV

Backups: Carius Curne, Connor Howes, Enoch Wangoy, John Wayne Oliver, Troy Everett

Notes: Unlike last year, the interior of the offensive line has been set ever since the trio of starters announced their intentions to return to Ole Miss during the winter. Second-year Maryland transfer Terez Davis proved to have the consistency through spring and summer to lock down the starting role of protecting Chambliss’ blindside. At right tackle, Ole Miss has had Tommy Kinsler IV penciled in as the starter, but it remains an open competition until it isn’t.

Defense

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

*Assuming Golding keeps 4-2-5 base*

DL

Starters: DE Kam Franklin, DT Will Echoles, DT Michai Boireau, DE Suntarine Perkins OR Blake Purchase

Backups: DE Jordan Renaud, DT Jamarious Brown, DT Jeheim Oatis, DE Jonathan Maldonado OR Landon Barnes

Notes: Aside from maybe Will Echoles, this group should see constant rotation along the trenches. Defensive line coach Randall Joyner has made rotation a theme of his group up front over the years in Oxford, and with Ole Miss looking as deep as its been along the unit since 2024, it makes it even more likely. Hybrid linebacker/edge rusher Suntarine Perkins will be an interesting factor in this group as well. When Perkins was asked to solely rush the quarterback as a sophomore he finished with 10.5 sacks in 2024, while last year he finished with 4.5 sacks in a moving defensive role. Ole Miss’ defensive front appears set to be an attack by committee.

LB

Starters: MLB Luke Ferrelli, WLB Keaton Thomas

Backups: Tah’j Butler, Raymond Collins OR Jarcoby Hopson

Notes: Ole Miss may play three linebackers this season, but we’re going to assume it’ll keep its 4-2-5 base for Golding’s fourth season leading the defense. In that case, the obvious starters are transfers Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas. Ferrelli is expected to be the quarterback of the defense, relaying calls made by Golding with the green dot helmet, replacing TJ Dottery. Keaton Thomas totaled 205 tackles between two seasons at Baylor and should be a heat-seeking missile for the second level of Ole Miss’ defense. Depending on what Perkins is asked to do, you could see him slide into coverage at times, but don't be surprised to see Tah’j Butler earn a couple of reps as well.

DB

Starters: CB Jaylon Braxton, S Edwin Joseph, S Joenel Aguero, S Shariff Denson, CB Antonio Kite OR Jalyn Crawford

Backups: CB Cedrick Beavers, S Ladarian Clardy, S Nick Cull, S Anthony Robinson III, CB Tavoy Feagin OR Dorian Barney

Notes: From a national perspective, Ole Miss’ defensive backfield will quietly be one of its most improved and depth-filled units. Ole Miss returned both of its starting cornerbacks from its run through the CFP, then made a notable addition to the room by signing another more than capable starter in Auburn transfer Jalyn Crawford. The new-look safety room feels like an upgrade for Ole Miss too. The Rebels gave up explosive plays through the air at times last year and they’ll look to limit with less missed assignments.

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