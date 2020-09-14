Five Ole Miss Offensive Players Primed for a Breakout

Next week is game week. We've almost made it to SEC football.

The ACC and Big 12 opened their seasons this past weekend. Here in the Southeastern Conference, we have to wait a little bit longer. But that's not all bad. If anything, it gives us all more time to get acclimated with that this Ole Miss team will look like heading into the 2020 season.

At Ole Miss, there are a few constants on offense. We know Elijah Moore is going to be good. We know Jerrion Ealy is going to be good and we know there's a few consistent pieces returning along the offensive line.

However, there's still a lot we don't know and a lot to forecast. If the Rebels are going to make a leap this year in Lane Kiffin's first at the helm, these are five guys on offense that are likely to break out and become more relevant names nationally.

1. Jonathan Mingo – So. WR

Ole Miss desperately needs a No. 2 receiver. Jonathan Mingo seems to be at the top of that list after talking to players and coaches in training camp.

One season ago, Elijah Moore lead Ole Miss in receptions (67), receiving yards (850), and receiving touchdowns (6). No other single Rebel recorded over 200 receiving yards. It's a problem.

However, a year-two jump could very much be in play for Mingo. Starting all 12 games at receiver as a true freshman, he only caught 12 balls for 172 yards and one touchdown. However, all news out of camp seem to suggest he's ready to play a significantly bigger role in the offense.

"Mingo has done a great job of working every single day and being in the building and spending time," Lebby said. "It's been incredibly important to him. He's done a good job."

2. Kenny Yeboah – Sr. TE, Grad Transfer from Temple

Despite getting some tight ends drafted relatively highly recently, Ole Miss has struggled with tight end production on the field at the college level.

Octavious Cooley and Jason Pellerin combined for 24 receptions one year ago at the tight end spot. But grad transfer Kenny Yeboah is going to see much more action than that.

Kiffin hand picked Yeboah to be able to come in and start immediately, and Kiffin loves tight ends. In fancy, he loves them so much that in 2019 at FAU, the national tight end of the year came from FAU. Harrison Bryant, Kiffin's tight end one year ago, caught 65 balls for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

3. Henry Parrish Jr. – Fr. RB

Make no mistake about it, this is Jerrion Ealy's backfield. However, true freshman Henry Parrish Jr. is going to play a role.

A four-star recruit out of Miami, Fla., Parrish rushed for 2,319 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior. During his high school career, he averaged 9.3 yards per carry, receiving the Nat Moore Trophy as a senior or the top player in all of South Florida.

Ole Miss is going to need a good No. 2 running back to spell Ealy. It could be true freshman Snoop Connor. But by the end of the season it will likely be the true freshman.

4. Nick Broeker – So. LT

It's not exactly normal for a true freshman in the SEC to see significant work, but that's exactly what happened for Nick Broeker in 2019.

Broeker played 12 games at left tackle in route to route to Freshman All-American honors. He allowed only one sack in over 200 pass block snaps. Expect an even bigger leap into year two.

"The big thing I've been working on this fall camp is staying more square in my pass sets and doing a better job with my hands," Broeker said. "Those have been the two biggest points of emphasis. When I do it right and do it consistently right, it's been really paying off for me."

5. Matt Corral – RS So. QB

Ah yes, the Rebel starting quarterback who nationally isn't. Sure, the coaching staff hasn't named Matt Corral the starting quarterback just yet, but all signs point that direction.

Nationally, it's still John Rhys Plumlee in people's minds. Sports Illustrated's national reporter Ross Dellenger came on with us last week to try and understand why the disconnect there, which you can read here.

But when Corral wins the job officially, and takes the requisite next steps in the Ole Miss offense under this new coaching staff, he's truly going to turn some heads nationally.

