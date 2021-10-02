Live Updates: Ole Miss Takes On Alabama

Can the Rebels pull off the upset?

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to battle it out on CBS Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford as the 12th-ranked Rebels look to pull off the biggest upset of the season so far.

Ole Miss is a 15-point underdog today against Alabama, but there's a reason the game is played on the field and not in the sportsbook.

Will quarterback Matt Corral be able to live up to the hype again this week and continue charging on towards Heisman Trophy consideration?

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below

FIRST QUARTER

The Rebels start with the ball on the 45-yard line after Alabama's kick goes out of bounds. In a 17-play drive that lasts over 6 minutes, Ole Miss comes up short on a 4th & 1 on the 6-yard line.

During the drive, wide receiver Braylon Sanders came up with arguably the catch of the year so far.