October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Live Updates: Ole Miss Takes On Alabama

Can the Rebels pull off the upset?
Author:

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to battle it out on CBS Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford as the 12th-ranked Rebels look to pull off the biggest upset of the season so far.

Ole Miss is a 15-point underdog today against Alabama, but there's a reason the game is played on the field and not in the sportsbook.

Will quarterback Matt Corral be able to live up to the hype again this week and continue charging on towards Heisman Trophy consideration?

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

Recommended for You

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

FIRST QUARTER

The Rebels start with the ball on the 45-yard line after Alabama's kick goes out of bounds. In a 17-play drive that lasts over 6 minutes, Ole Miss comes up short on a 4th & 1 on the 6-yard line. 

During the drive, wide receiver Braylon Sanders came up with arguably the catch of the year so far.

USATSI_13464510
Football

Live Updates: Ole Miss Takes On Alabama

50 minutes ago
Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman)
Football

Injury Report: Jonathan Mingo OUT Saturday vs. Alabama

5 hours ago
USATSI_16783400
Football

The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Alabama On Saturday Afternoon

21 hours ago
Quinshon Judkins
Recruiting

Ole Miss Ranked 25th In SI's Top 25 Recruiting Classes

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_13464510
Football

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game In Tuscaloosa

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16784451
Football

John Macon Gillespie Joins 'All Things Bama' Podcast To Preview Ole Miss-Alabama

Oct 1, 2021
Sonny Styles
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Elite Junior Styles Places Rebels in Top Five

Sep 30, 2021
091821-Lane Kiffin
Football

Kiffin: "I'm Fully Committed To Where I'm At"

Sep 30, 2021