September 18, 2021
Live Updates: Ole Miss Hosts Tulane

Ole Miss hosts another home game tonight against Tulane. Check back for here the latest updates.
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Tulane Green Wave are set to battle it out on ESPN2 Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT in Oxford as the 17th-ranked Rebels look to send the fans home happy before meeting up with Alabama in two weeks.

Ole Miss is heavily favored to win against Tulane, with Vegas pegging them as a two-touchdown favorite.

Will quarterback Matt Corral be able to live up to the hype again this week and continue charging on towards Heisman Trophy consideration?

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

Live Updates: Ole Miss Hosts Tulane

