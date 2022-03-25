Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by the SEC

Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by SEC

Longtime head coach David Cutcliffe is returning to college football as an assistant to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Former Ole Miss head coach and college football veteran David Cutcliffe has been hired by the Southeastern Conference to be the new Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Football Relations.

The move was announced Thursday morning on the SEC Twitter account:

Cutcliffe will be working closely with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a football relations role. The former coach will be providing guidance on game management, playing rules, national policies, scheduling, and communications.

David Cutcliffe

David Cutcliffe

David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was the coach of the Rebels from 1998 to 2004 where he famously recruited Ole Miss legend, quarterback Eli Manning. Cutcliffe led the Rebels to their first 10-win season since 1959 in 2003, tying the LSU Tigers for the SEC West title and then winning the Cotton Bowl versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Cutcliffe went 44-29 as the Rebels’ head coach before being fired after his first losing season in Oxford, Miss.

The Duke Blue Devils named Cutcliffe their head coach in 2007, and he stayed in Durham, N.C., for 14 seasons. Cutcliffe won 77 games with the Blue Devils, leading them to six bowl games and three postseason victories, Duke's first since 1961. Duke also won the ACC Coastal in 2013 under Cutcliffe.

Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils mutually agreed to part ways in November following a 3-9 record in 2021 and his third straight losing season.

Regarded as one of the greatest offensive minds in football, Cutcliffe has spent his career coaching all-time greats like Peyton and Eli Manning. Cutcliffe also coached New York Giants' current QB Daniel Jones at Duke from 2015 to 2018.

David Cutcliffe and Eli Manning

David Cutcliffe

David Cutcliffe and Eli Manning

