Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Bleacher Report's Final NFL Draft Big Board
With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, 262 prospects will soon achieve their lifelong dreams of one day playing professional football on Sundays.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department released its final draft rankings on Wednesday, and five Ole Miss players made their list, although none of them were projected in the first round.
Bleacher Report used a grading scale for each player on its list, and that scale is as follows:
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Here is how each Ole Miss player was ranked on the list.
78. Matt Corral, QB, (7.3)
109. Sam Williams, Edge, (7.0)
Read More
228. Jerrion Ealy, RB, (6.0)
233. Ben Brown, IOL, (5.9)
259. Dontario Drummond, WR, (5.8)
Matt Corral came in ranked No. 78 overall on the list and the fourth-highest quarterback, according to Bleacher Report. The scouting department's grade of Corral fell at 7.3, putting him in the "High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round" category. The quarterbacks who ranked above Corral were Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.
Corral has been projected in a wide array of locations for the upcoming draft with some projecting him to go in the first round and others in the second.
The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
