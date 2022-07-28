Former Rebel A.J. Brown Buys Eagles Fans Replica Jerseys During Training Camp

Former Ole Miss Rebel A.J. Brown has found a home and fan support in Philadelphia.

Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft in April, and he recently bought fans his No. 11 jersey during training camp.

“I just wanted to show love,” Brown said. “I’m big on showing love. That’s just who I am.”

Brown said Wednesday at the first day of training camp that he was in the area and popped in the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, store to see if his No. 11 jersey was for sale.

It sure was, so Brown decided to buy his jerseys for everyone in the store, a cool savings considering the retail price is $129.99.

“We were in there and he said: ‘Hey, man. Go get a jersey on us.’ And to be honest, I didn’t think he was for real and then after, he really did. He bought us three jerseys,” fan Shane Natanni told CBS Philly.

Brown has been welcomed quickly in Philadelphia, and this wave of purchases will only help matters in the City of Brotherly Love.

“As soon as I came out here, I heard some cheers,” Brown said. “I definitely feel the love. Ever since I’ve been here in Philly, the city’s been showing me love, and I appreciate it wholeheartedly.”

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.