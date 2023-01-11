Former Rebel A.J. Brown Named to PFF All-Pro Team

Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team this week, coming in as a second team selection.

Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles came in at the Flex Offense position behind first teamer Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. The receiver has put up career highs in both receptions (88) and receiving yards (1,496) this season in the City of Brotherly Love, helping his team secure an NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Brown came to Ole Miss out of Starkville (Miss.) High School, and during his career in Oxford, he hauled in 19 touchdown passes for nearly 3,000 yards. He was selected in the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and was traded to the Eagles last offseason.

