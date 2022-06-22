Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss Defensive End Sam Williams Learning From Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons

Former Ole Miss Rebel Sam Williams has spent his first NFL offseason learning from the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Micah Parsons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold last year when they selected linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons went on to have one of the greatest seasons by a rookie defender in NFL history, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The linebacker has since spent the offseason aiding in the development of his rookie teammate, former Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he set the single-season sack record at Ole Miss with 12.5 sacks, and the Montgomery, Ala., native is ready to make his presence felt at the professional level.

CowboysCountry.com recently got the chance to talk with Williams about training with Parsons, and how the Cowboys have utilized him during the team's offseason workouts. 

"They have moved me to different spots," Williams said. "I just want to be used wherever to help the team, even if it's to do kickoff and kick return. I'll play wherever."

Williams has taken the opportunity to learn from Parsons and discussed what he has picked up from the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Micah has helped me out," he said. "[He told me] I just need to terrify these guys and open pass-rushing lanes, things that I can do. Just start off with speed. Once they get used to your speed, then it's a chess match. Now they have to figure out what I'm doing."

While athleticism certainly makes a difference in the NFL, learning a proper pass-rush technique is what truly separates the great edge rushers from the okay ones. Williams has found a great teacher in Pro Football Hall of Famer, Charles Haley.

Williams has spent time with Haley this offseason working on his get-off and handwork.

"It was pretty nice to work with someone like that," Williams said.

With defensive line talent leaving via free agency this offseason, Williams will have the chance to contribute immediately to the Cowboys' defense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Sam_Williams_Cowboys
Football

Former Ole Miss Defensive End Sam Williams Learning From Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons

By Ben King9 minutes ago
gaddis
Baseball

Omaha Preview: Rebels Turn to John Gaddis With CWS Finals Trip on the Line

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
USATSI_18570004
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Set For Arkansas Rematch in Omaha

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
USATSI_17106028
Football

Georgia Tech Offensive Players to Watch Versus Ole Miss in Week 3

By The Grove Report StaffJun 21, 2022
IMG_2529F88E5D5B-1
Baseball

QUOTES: What the Rebels Said After Blowout of Arkansas in College World Series

By John Macon GillespieJun 21, 2022
IMG_35B4C5A61A74-1
Baseball

Harris' Big Night Propels Ole Miss to Blowout of Arkansas in Omaha

By John Macon GillespieJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17918377
Football

Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The Grove Report StaffJun 20, 2022
IMG_8287
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas in College World Series

By John Macon GillespieJun 20, 2022