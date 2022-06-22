Former Ole Miss Defensive End Sam Williams Learning From Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons

Former Ole Miss Rebel Sam Williams has spent his first NFL offseason learning from the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold last year when they selected linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons went on to have one of the greatest seasons by a rookie defender in NFL history, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The linebacker has since spent the offseason aiding in the development of his rookie teammate, former Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams.

Williams was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he set the single-season sack record at Ole Miss with 12.5 sacks, and the Montgomery, Ala., native is ready to make his presence felt at the professional level.

CowboysCountry.com recently got the chance to talk with Williams about training with Parsons, and how the Cowboys have utilized him during the team's offseason workouts.

"They have moved me to different spots," Williams said. "I just want to be used wherever to help the team, even if it's to do kickoff and kick return. I'll play wherever."

Williams has taken the opportunity to learn from Parsons and discussed what he has picked up from the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"Micah has helped me out," he said. "[He told me] I just need to terrify these guys and open pass-rushing lanes, things that I can do. Just start off with speed. Once they get used to your speed, then it's a chess match. Now they have to figure out what I'm doing."

While athleticism certainly makes a difference in the NFL, learning a proper pass-rush technique is what truly separates the great edge rushers from the okay ones. Williams has found a great teacher in Pro Football Hall of Famer, Charles Haley.

Williams has spent time with Haley this offseason working on his get-off and handwork.

"It was pretty nice to work with someone like that," Williams said.

With defensive line talent leaving via free agency this offseason, Williams will have the chance to contribute immediately to the Cowboys' defense.

