SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Four Ole Miss Basketball Games Cancelled, Including Memphis, Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss basketball fans are going to have to wait until December to see the Rebels in action for the first time. 

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men's basketball program, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27) and the matchup against Memphis (Dec. 5) have been canceled.


Team activities have been suspended until December 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.

Season ticket holders will be given the opportunity, at the end of the season, to let Ole Miss Athletics know what to do with any credits due to season tickets being prorated.

Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on December 12, hosting UNCW in The Pavilion.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Otis Reese Deemed Eligible by NCAA for Remainder of 2020

Better late than never. Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese has been granted a transfer waiver and is now eligible to play for the remaining games of the 2020 football season, it was announced Friday.

Nate Gabler

It's Time To Question if the Egg Bowl Will Even Happen in 2020...

With this weekend's Ole Miss trip to Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Aggie side... but what's really concerning this week is a growing sense that the Egg Bowl next weekend may also be in question.

Nate Gabler

by

EarlyWinner

Devontae Shuler Named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC

For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler has been named Preseason All-SEC by the conference coaches.

Nate Gabler

Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's Clipboard Toss: How High Did it Go? How Fast Did He Run?

Lane Kiffin launched his *clipboard* into orbit and took off running. So it's time to answer the hard questions. How high up did it actually go? How fast was he running? That and more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis may not be coaching in the team's first two games of the 2020-21 season.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Monday Press Conference

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with media in his regular Monday afternoon time slot. Here's everything Kiffin said about this impromptu bye week, last week's game against South Carolina, and more.

Nate Gabler

SEC Postpones Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M This Weekend, Announce Tentative Date for Rescheduling

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Nate Gabler

COLUMN: A Tale of Two Units for Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss' offense is firing on all cylinders late in the season while the defense is still lagging behind, but the future is bright for the Rebels.

JohnGillespie

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore combine for another record-breaking performance

Corral and Moore broke deeper into the Ole Miss record books in a 59-42 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

JohnGillespie

Ole Miss wins shootout with South Carolina behind record-breaking offensive performance

Ole Miss won a shootout over South Carolina on Saturday night behind a record-setting offensive performance. The win marked Ole Miss' second-straight and third in 2020.

JohnGillespie