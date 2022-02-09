The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Quarterback Competition, Arch Manning

John Macon Gillespie is joined by Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. to talk through some points from Ole Miss' offseason.

The Grove Report Podcast is back, and even though football is in its offseason, there is still plenty to talk about concerning Ole Miss.

This quarterback-heavy episode of The Grove Report Podcast surrounds the upcoming quarterback competition in Oxford between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart as well as other additions to the Ole Miss roster, including running back Zach Evans from TCU. What will this quarterback competition look like? How will Evans fit into the offense at Ole Miss?

John Macon Gillespie, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. break down those segments to open the show. There is also discussion of how Ole Miss' 2022 schedule could be advantageous to building team chemistry and quarterback development in the early portions of the season.

The trio also discuss the recruitment of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman (New Orleans) and what his commitment timeline could look like. Last week, it was reported that Clemson had been essentially eliminated from the running for the young Manning, but where will he eventually land? Is a commitment forthcoming in the near months, or will it drag on into next fall?

Manning is currently participating in his junior basketball season at Isidore Newman, but that hasn't stopped coaches from visiting him, including Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. of Ole Miss.

You can listen to this installment of The Grove Report podcast below:

@JaxsonDart © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports The advertiser

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.