The Grove Report Podcast Recaps Ole Miss vs. LSU

Ole Miss rose to No. 10 in the AP poll following a dominating win over LSU on Saturday, and the latest installment of The Grove Report Podcast recaps the Rebels' victory.

The Rebels started slowly on Saturday, but they managed to pull away and dominate LSU for the final three quarters of action on a day where Eli Manning's jersey was retired in Oxford. Although the Tigers managed some points after the game was decided, Ole Miss came away with the 31-17 win to improve to 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in the SEC.

Publisher John Macon Gillespie was joined as always by Sports Illustrated's Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. to discuss Saturday's action. One of the largest points in the podcast is Ole Miss' ceiling in 2021 and how quickly the narrative around the program is shifting following being mired in an NCAA investigation and lackluster performance in the Matt Luke era.

Gillespie, Galatzan and Garcia also discuss Matt Corral's performance, the Ole Miss defense and the injury situation in Oxford. There is also plenty of talk on the Ole Miss rushing attack, specifically the reemergence of Jerrion Ealy in Saturday's win over LSU.

The Grove Report Podcast comes to you multiple times a week as a product of Sports Illustrated and FanNation. You can find this episode of the podcast on Spotify by clicking here, and be sure to like and subscribe to the show in your podcasting platform.

