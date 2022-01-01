The Grove Report Staff Predictions for the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss and Baylor will square off in New Orleans on Saturday night in Matt Corral's final game as a Rebel.

No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) will square off on Saturday night in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the 10th appearance in the game all-time for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will bid farewell to its quarterback Matt Corral and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby following the game. Corral will be a part of the 2022 NFL Draft class, and Jeff Lebby accepted the offensive coordinator position at his alma mater of Oklahoma earlier this month.

Lane Kiffin is looking to secure a program record of 11 wins in a season on Saturday, and Dave Aranda is looking to lead Baylor to its first 12-win season in school history as well.

With a lot to play for on both sides in a New Year's Six bowl, here are the staff predictions for the Allstate Sugar Bowl from The Grove Report.

John Garcia Jr.

In what should be one of the better bowl games of the year, Ole Miss and Baylor both have a lot to play for in NOLA.

It's a contrast of styles with Baylor's defensive mindset and Ole Miss' offensive prowess, but the other respective sides aren't anything to look past. Still, Matt Corral wrapping up a historic Rebel career, indoors, with part of his future in the focus is tough to bet against.

Prediction: Ole Miss 28, Baylor 21

Cole Thompson

Both teams have something to fight for in the program’s history. For the Rebels, it’s a swan song for the stars of 2021 as they look towards the next chapter of life in the NFL.

Matt Corral is going to have his chance to solidify his status of QB1, but the real storyline will be on the defense. Baylor is starting dual-threat option Gerry Bohanan for the first time in over a month. Keep in mind that Baylor is also one of the more consistent rushing attacks.

It all comes down to stopping the run. If Ole Miss does that, it should be a breeze in the bayou.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Baylor 20

Ben King

I'm predicting a big day for Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense in Corral's last game as a Rebel. He will throw for at least 250 yards, rush for 80 yards and score four total touchdowns.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Baylor 28

Carleigh Holt

Matt Corral shocked many when he said that he would be playing in this bowl game after his announcement to join the NFL next season. Corral is a tremendous asset to Ole Miss football, and I think the outcome of the game would be different without him.

Ole Miss is still on a high after having record-setting regular season of 10 wins, and the Rebels will further that record with an 11th win on Saturday night. It will be a close game, but I don't think Baylor will be able to stop the Rebel offensive line.

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Baylor 27

Matt Galatzan

This is one of the best matchups of the bowl season. One of the most explosive offenses in the country, vs one of the toughest defenses. In a matchup like this, I always take the quarterback.



Prediction: Ole Miss 27, Baylor 16

John Macon Gillespie

Ole Miss will send Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby out with a win, securing a program-best 11-win season in the process. This goes down as the greatest football season in Ole Miss' modern era, and Lane Kiffin heads into the offseason focusing on keeping that momentum going into the fall of 2022.

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Baylor 17

