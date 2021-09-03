Welcome To The Grove Report, Sports Illustrated and FanNation's Hub for Ole Miss Athletics

Welcome to The Grove Report.

If you're here, chances are that you're an Ole Miss fan, or at least a sports fan in some regard. We're glad you're here. We expect you'll enjoy our daily content, and we have a staff assembled that will help cover Ole Miss in ways unique to the Sports Illustrated brand.

First, a little bit about myself. I'm John Macon Gillespie, the publisher of this website. As a Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, I've spent about five years on the Ole Miss beat in some form or another, beginning in my undergraduate years. Ole Miss is unique in many ways in the sports world, and the school is never lacking for interesting stories to tell, even in off-seasons. From being in the SEC to having one of the nation's highest-rated tailgating scenes and college towns, Ole Miss is a place that is ripe for an outlet with Sports Illustrated.

With that being said, here's what you can expect from us on a regular basis.

Leading up to game days, we'll have an assortment of stories throughout the week previewing the matchup, from looking at the opposing team's playmakers on offense and defense to game predictions.

During games, you can expect a lot of tweeting from both my personal Twitter handle (@JMakeGillespie) and our site's official handle (@SIRebels). If you're away from the action for any period of time or just want to see some analysis, be sure to check us out on Twitter during games.

Following games, we will have a series of stories from our staff, including myself, that analyzes the action both immediately following the final whistle and in the time that follows. These stories and all of our content will be shared on our social media platforms of Facebook and Twitter.

In short, Sports Illustrated is America's premiere brand in the athletics world, and we will be bringing that strong brand to this unique campus in Oxford, Mississippi.

Stick around, interact, and enjoy the ride. It should be a fun one.