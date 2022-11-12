HALFTIME UPDATE: Ole Miss Leads Alabama 17-14 in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels hold a three-point advantage over the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, pushed forward by two rushing touchdowns from Quinshon Judkins.

The Rebels struck first late in the first quarter, and they were able to push their lead to 10-0 with a Jonathan Cruz field goal in the second. Bryce Young responded for Alabama with a touchdown pass of his own, one of two in the half, to narrow the Rebel lead, but another rushing score from Judkins pushed the Ole Miss advantage to 17-7.

Right before the half, Ole Miss forced a punt, and running back Zach Evans fumbled the football on the ensuing possession, giving the Crimson Tide a short field to work with. Young connected for his second touchdown pass of the half on that possession to send both teams to the locker room with a 17-14 score.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 113 yards, and Malik Heath is the leading receiver for the Rebels with 75 yards. Judkins leads Ole Miss in rushing with 61 yards, and his two rushing scores in the first half gave him sole possession of the single-season rushing touchdowns record at Ole Miss with 15.

Alabama will receive the football to start the second half of play on CBS.

