Home Team Initiative Giving Increased Options to Fans as Capacity Limited

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (OleMiss Athletics) – With a reduced seating capacity of 25 percent at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this fall, Ole Miss Athletics is pleased to enhance the at-home experience for Rebel fans by unveiling its new fan-based initiative, Home Team.

The Home Team initiative promos for this season include:

  • SEC TV partners are allowing for more second-screen content providing more behind-the-scenes access than ever before such as:
    • Team pre-game warmups
    • Lock the Vaught
    • Hotty Toddy Vault
    • In-game highlights
  • Rebel Rewards, an app that allows students and fans to accumulate points for attending sporting events, will have the following perks and capabilities during Ole Miss football games from the stands or from their own home:
  • Gameday Eatz: There’s no better food than gameday food! Check our Gameday Eatz recipes all season long as we add recipes to try for your at-home tailgates.
  • Stadium Playlist on Spotify: Plug in your aux cord and be right there with us on gameday with the official Vaught playlist dropping Sept. 25 on Spotify.
  • Fan Cutouts: With the recent announcement of attendance for fall sports, Ole Miss Athletics is providing fans a chance to see themselves represented at Rebel home games this season with cutouts throughout the stadiums. For $55, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Gillom Athletics Performance Center and the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. All proceeds will benefit the Ole Miss Athletics Scholarship fund to help athletes compete and succeed.
  • Gameball Giveaway: After each Rebel victory, one lucky ticket holder will win a game-used football.
  • Touchdown Lane: One lucky fan will win a Lane Kiffin bobblehead after every touchdown scored this season by the Rebel offense.
  • Fan “What to Wear” colors will be announced weekly for each game via Ole Miss football social media channels. 

