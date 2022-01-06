Hot Board: Names to Replace D.J. Durkin as Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator

Ole Miss may be nearing a decision regarding its defensive coordinator position, but here are some names to keep an eye on as the search narrows.

D.J. Durkin is heading to Texas A&M as its defensive coordinator, leaving Ole Miss after two seasons at the same position in Oxford.

As reports emerged on Thursday that the Rebels were in talks with co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge to take over play-calling duties, there are names, including Partridge, to keep an eye on as the situation evolves.

Chris Partridge (Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties, Ole Miss)

Partridge has emerged as the most likely of the leaders in the clubhouse for the position, and it makes a lot of sense on various fronts. Partridge already held the title of co-defensive coordinator alongside Durkin, and he has a history of succeeding on that side of the ball at previous stops, namely Michigan.

Terrell Buckley (Cornerbacks, Ole Miss)

Another in-house hire that could make sense for the Rebels is cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. Buckley is also in his second season at Ole Miss, coming to Oxford after four years at Mississippi State. He is a native Mississippian and did some impressive things with Mississippi State's defensive backfield prior to coming to Oxford. Before being with the Bulldogs, he spent time as cornerbacks coach at Louisville and Akron, and he was also an assistant at his alma mater of Florida State from 2007-2011.

Tony White (Defensive Coordinator, Syracuse)

White was named the Syracuse defensive coordinator in 2020 after being the cornerbacks coach for Arizona State from 2018-19. He also served a brief stint as the Sun Devils' defensive coordinator, leading Arizona State to a victory over Florida State in the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Orange defense held opponents to 26.33 points per game in 2021 and 330 yards of total offense per game.

Christian Robinson (Linebackers, Florida)

Robinson has a history in Oxford from 2015-16 where he helped coach names like Robert Nkemdiche and Marquis Haynes, both of whom are now in the NFL. Robinson also spent time at his alma mater of Georgia in 2013-14 and Mississippi State in 2017.

Doug Belk (Assoc. Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, Houston)

Doug Belk is in his third season at Houston overall and was promoted to defensive coordinator in early 2021. He was promoted associate head coach in Jan. 2020.

He was hired as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Houston on Jan. 11, 2019, after two seasons as cornerbacks coach at West Virginia. Prior to his time at West Virginia, Belk served as the defensive graduate assistant coach at Alabama for two years, working in Tuscaloosa at the same time as Lane Kiffin.

