How to Watch Watch, Listen, and Stream The Egg Bowl

Ole Miss will hit the road for its final regular-season game on Thanksgiving night when they face Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road this week for the annual Egg Bowl against their arch-rival Mississippi State Bulldogs, looking for their first 10-win regular season in school history.

The Rebels, who have soared into the top-10 in the AP rankings, will be coming off of a convincing win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, in which they led wire-to-wire.

Lane Kiffin's offense, which ranks No. 1 in the SEC, did struggle in the second half of that game, however, scoring just one touchdown.

Ole Miss currently leads the all-time series with a 63-46-6 record against the Bulldogs, including two vacated games from the Rebels (2012 and 2014, and two forfeits from Mississippi State (1976 and 1977).

The series has been fairly even as of late, with the Rebels winning four of the last seven, including Lane Kiffin's debut in the rivalry in 2020, by a score of 31-24.

The Bulldogs won the last matchup between the two teams in Starkville by a score of 21-20, in the infamous "Piss and Miss" loss for the Rebels, in which Elijah more was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which result in a missed extra point, as well as Matt Luke's firing.

Can the Rebels finish out the regular season with the ever-illusive 10th win?

Here is how to watch, listen and stream Thursday's contest with the Bulldogs

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss (9-2) vs. Mississippi State (7-4)

Date/Time: Thursday, November November 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear Navy

Gambling Odds (via SI Sports Book)

Money Line: Ole Miss -110, Mississippi State -118

Projected Spread: Ole Miss +1, Mississippi State -1

Over/Under: 61

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter