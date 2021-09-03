How To Watch and Listen to Ole Miss' Season Opener vs. Louisville

September 3, 2021
Publish date:

How To Watch: Ole Miss Season Opener vs. Louisville

The Rebels open the regular season on Monday night against Louisville, here is how to watch and listen
Author:

On Monday night, the Ole Miss Rebels will kick off the 2021 regular season when they head to Atlanta to take on the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Stadium, looking to take a step forward under second-year head coach, Lane Kiffin.

With excitement abound, fans will be clamoring to see how Ole Miss can improve on the defensive side of the ball, and whether or not their offense can live up to the hype coming off of last year's impressive showing

However, Louisville brings back an impressive offense of its own, as they hope to keep pace with Ole Miss and turn the game into a shoot-out.

"Very challenging with an offense that can do both," Kiffin said. "I think in the last two years there's only four or five teams that averaged over 200 yards a game on the ground and throwing, they're one of them. They present a lot of challenges there with a very good quarterback that can make a lot of plays with his arm and feet and a veteran offensive line."

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Ole Miss (0-0) vs. Louisville (0-0)

Date/Time: Monday, September 6 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTv

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Money Line: Louisville +280, Ole Miss -365

Spread: Louisville +9.5 (105), Ole Miss -9.5 (115)

Over/Under: 75.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (+110)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

