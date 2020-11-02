SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Who Is DK Metcalf's Historical Wide Receiver Comparison?

Nate Gabler

DK Metcalf might be the most improved player in the NFL. But one thing is certain – he was certainly the most poorly scouted player in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After a rookie season where he caught 58 balls for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, he's taken yet another massive leap forward as an NFL sophomore. Through seven games this season, Metcalf has 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 receptions.

This past week, Metcalf caught 12 balls, going for 161 yards and two touchdowns, one of which might be one of the more impressive catch and run plays of the entire season. 

That leads us to question one thing: is the the 2020 version of Calvin Johnson? We broke that down in this video.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
txsippian
txsippian

Lebron James....

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Damarcus Thomas Released From Hospital After Serious Injury Scare, Tests Return Negative

Whether or not tight end Damarcus Thomas will ever play football again is the least of his head coach's concern.

Nate Gabler

by

csfischer

Photo Gallery: Ole Miss Dominates Vanderbilt, Plumlee Outruns Cameras

Ole Miss blew out Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday, moving to 2-4 on the year with the dominating 54-21 victory over the Commodores that quite literally broke multiple Rebel football records.

Nate Gabler

Record-Setting Day Propels Ole Miss Football Past Vanderbilt

The Rebels scored early and often in a dominant 54-21 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium, setting plenty of records along the way.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hasn't played a football game in three weeks. Ole Miss hasn't won in three weeks. Something has to give as Ole Miss takes on the Commodores in Nashville on Halloween Day.

Nate Gabler

Nation's No. 2 Tight End Names Ole Miss Within Top 6

Lane Kiffin's offense loves tight ends. It's taking notice on the recruiting front, as Donovan Green, the nation's No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class, just named Ole Miss within his top 6.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin is "Very Concerned" About Players Overlooking Vanderbilt

Lane Kiffin has never been shy about speaking his mind. On Wednesday afternoon, he wasn't shy to say that he's worried that his team may be overlooking the winless Vanderbilt Commodores.

Nate Gabler

Everything Vandy Coach Derek Mason is Saying About Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin

For the first time since Oct. 10, the Vanderbilt Commodores will be playing a football game on Saturday afternoon. Going into Ole Miss week, here's everything Vandy head coach Derek Mason is saying about Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin and the prior two weeks.

Nate Gabler

Anonymous Poll of ADs Rank Ole Miss No. 11 in the SEC in Job Desirability

An anonymous poll conducted by Athletic Director U has ranked Ole Miss as the No. 11 athletic director job in the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Ex-Rebel Terence Davis Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Woman

Former Ole Miss guard and current Toronto Raptor Terence Davis was arrested on Tuesday night in New York City and is being charged with the assault of a woman and criminal mischief, according to NYPD.

Nate Gabler

SEC Issues Statement on Ole Miss v. Auburn, Lane Kiffin Fined

The SEC has issued the following statement related to the Auburn-Ole Miss football game of October 24. Head coach Lane Kiffin has also been fined.

Nate Gabler

by

woge