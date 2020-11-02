Who Is DK Metcalf's Historical Wide Receiver Comparison?

DK Metcalf might be the most improved player in the NFL. But one thing is certain – he was certainly the most poorly scouted player in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After a rookie season where he caught 58 balls for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, he's taken yet another massive leap forward as an NFL sophomore. Through seven games this season, Metcalf has 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 receptions.

This past week, Metcalf caught 12 balls, going for 161 yards and two touchdowns, one of which might be one of the more impressive catch and run plays of the entire season.

That leads us to question one thing: is the the 2020 version of Calvin Johnson? We broke that down in this video.

