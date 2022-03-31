Jeremy James Adjusting To New Offensive Line Position In Spring Camp

The Rebels' new left tackle seems to be adjusting well to his new spot on the field.

Jeremy James is adjusting to a new side of the offensive line this spring, but he has taken that change in stride so far.

James shifted from the right side of the line to left tackle following Ole Miss' bowl game in January, and he is working to get adjusted to a new side of the field.

"It's good," James said. "Still kind of getting used to switching everything in my head, but it feels good."

James' versatility on the offensive line could be beneficial for his NFL Draft stock in the future, but he said that didn't have much to do with his decision to accept the move.

"They talked to me after the bowl game and asked if that would be something I would want to do," James said. I told them I would do whatever. It was more of just whatever the team needed. I think it doesn't hurt. I hope it helps it."

One of the biggest challenges of the change is essentially reversing in his mind what he's used to doing on the field of play. James also discussed the progress of fellow lineman Mason Brooks who transferred to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky this offseason.

"It's really just the calls and everything," James said. "I have to think opposite of what I've been doing the last two years. [Brooks] is very competitive. He's going to be really good for us."

James is now playing next to Nick Broeker on the line, and he hopes that he and his teammate can help anchor that side of the field in the 2022 season as they protect a new quarterback and open holes for new running backs.

"We think we can do as good as we want to," James said.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021, and it opens its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

