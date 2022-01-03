Two-Sport Athlete John Rhys Plumlee Enters Transfer Portal

Since 2019, John Rhys Plumlee has been a fan favorite in Oxford, but his time at Ole Miss has come to a close.

Plumlee announced on Twitter on Monday his intention to enter the transfer portal, and he gave his thanks to Ole Miss in a five-tweet thread.

"God is now calling me to serve him in a different area," Plumlee said in a tweet. "I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal. My prayer is that He will continue to guide and bless my path."

In the tweet thread, Plumlee gave individual messages to the Ole Miss football and baseball teams as well as the Ole Miss community.

Plumlee became a recognizable name for both the football and baseball teams in his time at Ole Miss, although his playing time was never consistent in football following the Matt Luke era. Plumlee had taken over the starting quarterback job in 2019, but he had largely been converted to wide receiver by Lane Kiffin and staff prior to his announcement on Monday.

In his freshman year of 2019, Plumlee set a rushing record for quarterbacks at Ole Miss with 1,023 yards, also good for the most by an Ole Miss freshman in school history.

Plumlee saw much more action on the baseball diamond in his sophomore season compared to his freshman campaign, playing in 47 games in 2021. For his career at Ole Miss, Plumlee hit .224 with one home run and 8 RBI.

This news comes following Ole Miss' loss in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Plumlee did not see any snaps at quarterback following the injury to Matt Corral who instead gave way to Luke Altmyer in the game.

