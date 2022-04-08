Ole Miss Lands Yet Another Transfer Portal Commitment

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lands Transfer Kicker Jonathan Cruz From Portal

The Rebels have added a player to their kicking game out of the transfer portal.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The transfer portal continues to pay dividends for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The latest addition out of the portal for the Rebels comes in the form of Charlotte-transfer kicker Jonathan Cruz who made the announcement official on Twitter on Friday where he thanked his previous team for the opportunity.

"I would like to say thank you to Charlotte for the past four years," Cruz said in his statement. "It has been an unforgettable experience that I'm thankful for. The bonds and relationships that I have created over this period of time is what I will cherish the most.

"It has been a fun ride, and Niner Nation will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I'm blessed and excited to announce that I will be playing my last year at Ole Miss."

Cruz was successful in his time in Charlotte, holding the school-record in field goal percentage at .719. He also holds the school record for most 50-plus yard field goals made with five, and he is tied for the longest field goal in school history with a 56-yarder.

The Rebels are coming off a historic campaign in 2021 where it won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

