Jonathan Mingo Named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has been named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Mingo shares this week's honor with Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers, his former teammate at Brandon High School (Miss.).

Saturday in the Rebels' win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, Mingo hauled in 247 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, the most receiving yards in a single game in program history, breaking the previous mark of 238, set by Elijah Moore, also at Vanderbilt, in 2020.

Mingo's performance also was the top receiving output in the FBS this season, edging the 246-yard game by Kent State's Dante Cephas against Ohio on Oct. 1. It is also the 13th-best receiving performance in SEC history and the best since LSU's Kayshon Boutte tallied 308 against the Rebels in 2020.

Mingo hauled in career-long touchdowns of 72 and 71 yards on Saturday, as well as a key 48-yard reception to set up a touchdown late in the first half. His performance on Saturday also gave him the mark of the leading receiver in the SEC to this point in the season. Mingo is now averaging 23.0 yards per reception, good for first in the SEC and second in the nation.

The Preseason All-SEC selection started his 32nd career game against Vandy, the most on the Rebel roster.

Mingo and the Rebels will play host to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.