Jonathan Mingo Returns For Rebels Bowl Game, Focused on 'Right Direction' of Program

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hopes to have a future in the NFL, but his current focus is on establishing a strong future for his college program.

Three-straight losses to end the regular season put a sour taste in the mouths of the Rebels who began their 2022 campaign with promise. That played a factor in Mingo's decision to come back for one final game.

"Just trying to finish out my career on a good note," Mingo said on Wednesday. "We lost the last game. It wasn't our best game, and, for me, it wasn't my best either. This group we have right here won't be the same after this game."

Mingo stated that there are a lot of "what-ifs" in life, but the past is the past. While losing the last three games of the regular season was disappointing for him, he is hoping to establish some positive momentum for the program heading into the offseason.

"We knew we should have won the last three games that we lost," Mingo said. "We want to have the team next year going in the right direction."

On occasion, the thoughts surrounding the end of his college career come into Mingo's mind, but, for now, his primary focus is on becoming a better player, both for Ole Miss and his professional future.

"Every day, I try to go out there and get better," Mingo said. "When I have more time to sit at home and reflect, that's when I think about it some."

Ole Miss and Texas Tech will face off in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

