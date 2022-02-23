Former Ole Miss Quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Jordan Ta'amu Selected First and Second Overall in USFL Draft

Quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Jordan Ta'amu were selected with the top two picks in the USFL Draft Tuesday night.

Two former Ole Miss quarterbacks are now leaders in the USFL.

Shea Patterson and Jordan Ta'amu were selected first and second overall in the USFL Draft on Tuesday night by the Michigan Panthers and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The two were teammates in Oxford, Miss., back in 2017 before Patterson transferred to the Michigan Wolverines before the 2018 season after Ole Miss was banned from postseason play. Ta'amu then took over as the starting QB for the Rebels.

At Ole Miss, Patterson threw for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns, while Ta'amu threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns.

After college, both Ta'amu and Patterson went undrafted in the NFL Draft.

Ta'amu had a short stint with the Houston Texans before signing with the St. Louis Battle Hawks of the XFL and then wound up on the Kansas City Chiefs roster in 2020 after the XFL went under.

Patterson went undrafted a year after Ta'amu and eventually signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, joining his former teammate as a backup to QB Patrick Mahomes.

Since 2020, both Patterson and Ta'amu have bounced around the world of professional football.

Patterson decided to join the CFL and played for the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes. Ta'amu, on the other hand, has signed with the Detroit Lions twice, Kansas City again, the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders.

The careers of Patterson and Ta'amu have been intertwined since college, and it looks like they will run into each other again when the USFL's inaugural season kicks off this spring on April 16.

