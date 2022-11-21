Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?

Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl.

Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?

One domino in the head coaching carousel fell this weekend when Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops signed a contract extension with his school, pushing his contract through 2031 and increasing his buyout from $1.75 million to $4.5 million, according to the Associated Press.

Kiffin's contract offer from Ole Miss is rumored to be enough to make him one of the top 10--if not top-five--paid coaches nationally, according to Richard Cross and Michael Borkey of SportsTalk Mississippi. The uncertainty regarding Kiffin's future in Oxford could be a reason the Rebels dropped Saturday's game in a disappointing fashion.

That paired with the recent emotional loss to Alabama is a recipe for a disaster on the road, but, regardless, Kiffin likely has a decision to make in the near future about his contract, whether it be with Ole Miss or Auburn.

