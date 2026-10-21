Kewan Lacy's Texas Homecoming Comes With an Injury Question for Ole Miss

For the second straight week, Kewan Lacy returns to familiar grounds. Last week, Lacy finished with 122 rushing yards against his former team, the Missouri Tigers.

This week, Lacy returns to his home state of Texas. The Ole Miss running back attended Lancaster High School, located just outside of downtown Dallas.

Lacy grew up a Texas Longhorns fan, and he'll have a chance to play against his childhood team, but his availability comes with caution.

Keeping Lacy Healthy is a Top Priority

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy has battled injuries all season. He missed one game with a shoulder injury, but even when Lacy was on the field, Rebels fans hadn't seen the star running back fully unlocked until Saturday. Lacy looked like his 2025 self against the Tigers.

Lacy and Ole Miss would love to build on that momentum against Texas. But Pete Golding is remaining cautious with Lacy and his workload throughout the week.

"So I think every week is going to be pretty similar with him. I mean, you’ve got an experienced player that’s been in the system, right? So, you know, our responsibility throughout the week is to make sure we’re protecting him and taking care of him," Golding said on Monday. "It’s not like he’s forgot how to play football. So obviously the game plan is going to change a little bit week in and week out...But as far as, you know, the physicality of having to run the football, you know, versus scout team and all that, it’s not that..."

Lacy handled 306 carries last season. The Rebels leaned on him more than they'd like, so the coaching staff appears much more cautious with Lacy this season. He'll likely take it easy during practice and he'll be ramped up on gameday.

This year, Ole Miss has someone who can take pressure off Lacy. Makhi Frazier is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 45 attempts. Frazier's running ability makes life easier for Lacy and gives opposing defenses a different look at running back.

As mentioned earlier, Lacy returns to the school he grew up watching. During SEC Media Days, Lacy said he wanted to commit to Texas, but the Longhorns never gave him an opportunity. Now, he'll be on the opposing side with his family in the crowd.

“It’s going to mean a lot, just coming back home. I don’t really hold anything against Texas," Lacy said. "But it’s a hometown game, so I’m excited to have all my family, friends there.”

If the Rebels are going to pull off a massive road victory, they'll need Lacy to have another dominant game.

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