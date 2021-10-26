Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 6 home game versus Liberty, with the contest being televised on SEC Network.

This game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the football field.

This will also be Hugh Freeze’s first game coaching in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since 2016. The Liberty head coach was previously the head coach for Ole Miss from 2011-2016 until he resigned due to “a pattern of personal misconduct”.

Freeze had a successful run as the head coach of Rebels. 2015 was his most memorable year coaching at Ole Miss. The Rebels beat No. 2 Alabama in the regular season 43-37 and beat Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl 48-20.

Freeze did not coach football until 2019 when he was hired to be the head coach of Liberty.

Freeze has had a winning record every season coaching the Flames. In 2019 Liberty finished 8-5 and the program would also make and win their ever bowl game as an FBS program. The Flames got off to a 6-0 start in 2020 and made it into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history at No. 25. Liberty finished the 2020 season with a 10-1 record and ranked 17th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Freeze is returning to Oxford to coach against his old team in arguably the most important game of his season. The Flames currently have a 6-2 record and will be playing UMass this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) this weekend for a matchup with the Tigers. Kick is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

