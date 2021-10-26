    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    Rebels, Flames Scheduled for 11 a.m. Kickoff on SEC Network
    Author:

     The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 6 home game versus Liberty, with the contest being televised on SEC Network.

    This game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the football field.

    This will also be Hugh Freeze’s first game coaching in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since 2016. The Liberty head coach was previously the head coach for Ole Miss from 2011-2016 until he resigned due to “a pattern of personal misconduct”. 

    Freeze had a successful run as the head coach of Rebels. 2015 was his most memorable year coaching at Ole Miss. The Rebels beat No. 2 Alabama in the regular season 43-37 and beat Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl 48-20.

    Freeze did not coach football until 2019 when he was hired to be the head coach of Liberty.

    Recommended for You

    Freeze has had a winning record every season coaching the Flames. In 2019 Liberty finished 8-5 and the program would also make and win their ever bowl game as an FBS program. The Flames got off to a 6-0 start in 2020 and made it into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history at No. 25. Liberty finished the 2020 season with a 10-1 record and ranked 17th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

    Freeze is returning to Oxford to coach against his old team in arguably the most important game of his season. The Flames currently have a 6-2 record and will be playing UMass this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

    No. 9 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) this weekend for a matchup with the Tigers. Kick is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17012527
    Football

    Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

    1 minute ago
    Matt Corral
    Football

    Rebels QB Matt Corral Rises In Latest SI NFL Mock Draft

    4 hours ago
    2ac10463134e4d2cb1e18cae2a4ecdb0_md
    Football

    LOOK: Ole Miss Sends Tom Brady Rebels Pajamas After MNF Appearance

    5 hours ago
    DK Metcalf
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 7?

    6 hours ago
    IMG_2754
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Does Matt Corral's Injury Hurt His Odds?

    6 hours ago
    IMG_1887
    Basketball

    Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season

    7 hours ago
    Khamauri Rogers
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: SI99 DB, State's Top Prospect Khamauri Rogers Reschedules Rebel Official Visit

    8 hours ago
    D1337DE1-9E47-4BC3-B6B3-656B5C665239-610x343.v1
    Football

    LOOK: Why’s Peyton Manning Wearing Ole Miss Jersey on TV?

    21 hours ago