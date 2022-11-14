Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville

OXFORD, Miss. -- The kickoff time for the Ole Miss Rebels' bout with the Arkansas Razorbacks has been announced following the college football slate this past weekend.

Ole Miss and Arkansas' game was going to draw one of two time slots, and the contest will now officially take place at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Rebels and Razorbacks are both coming off SEC West losses last week to the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers, respectively. This week will mark the 69th meeting all-time between the two programs, and the Rebels currently hold a one-game winning streak in the series dating back to last season's thrilling finish in Oxford.

