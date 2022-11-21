Skip to main content

Kiffin to Auburn? One Writer Deems Rumor on Ole Miss Coach 'Hilarious'

Lane Kiffin's coaching future continues to be the talk of college football as Thanksgiving draws near.

The rumor mill around Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin continues to swirl.

Will Kiffin stay in Oxford, accepting a contract offer extended by the school last week, or will he head to the open coaching position with the Auburn Tigers? That debate continues to drive much of the conversation in college football, but one writer believes that the rumor is "hilarious."

Cory Lemer with Mike Farrell Sports wrote his thoughts on the Kiffin saga on Sunday:

Lane Kiffin is one of the top college coaches currently and leads Ole Miss to a top offense each year. Could Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss? Personally, I think this rumor is hilarious. Lane Kiffin built Ole Miss into an SEC West contending team in just a few years, and leaving now would make no sense. Unlike Ole Miss, Auburn is second fiddle when it comes to football in the state of Alabama, making recruiting against their in-state rival harder than at Ole Miss, which easily laps Mississippi State on the recruiting trail. Many experts believe Coach Kiffin is waiting for the Alabama job once Coach Saban retires and if that is true, taking the Auburn job ruins any chance he currently has at that. I believe Coach Kiffin declines Auburn and leads Ole Miss for years to come. 

Even after an embarrassing loss in Fayetteville over the weekend, Ole Miss fans hope that Lemer's prediction comes true.

Kiffin and the Rebels have a short turnaround this week, and they will play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving night in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

