Ole Miss' Kiffin in Running For Two Postseason Awards

Lane Kiffin's efforts in 2021 did not go unnoticed by voters.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin likely is smiling somewhere. Not because of recent news, but rather just because it's in his nature.

Then again, being in the running for a prestigious award likely will put a grin on the second-year coach's face.

Kiffin was named a finalist for the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The organization, based in Houston, Texas, made the news official on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life- both on and off the field.

Kiffin, 46, has rejuvenated his image and namesake inside the halls of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Always known for his innovative offensive execution, flashy plays and witty demeanor, Kiffin added a new characteristic to his arsenal.

Winning.

The Rebels have gone 15-7 under Kiffin in two years, including a 10-win regular season in 2021, a first in program history.

"It really is remarkable what these kids did," Kiffin said following the Rebels' Egg Bowl victory last month. "They call themselves a band of brothers and they really are. It's just really special. Never to have done 10 regular season wins. Football has been played here a long time and the SEC is as strong as ever with more SEC teams than there used to be. It's a really special deal."

For the second straight season, Ole Miss led the SEC in total offense, averaging over 500 yards per game. The Rebels have tallied 600 yards or more of total offense 19 times under Kiffin since 2020.

Prior to his arrival, the Rebels recorded such a feat 16 times in the program's history.

Everyone talks of offense, but the defensive growth in year two has been a primary point of growth for Kiffin. Last season, the Rebels were the FBS worsts in total defense, allowing an average of 519.9 yards per game and 42.8 points.

This season, the total yards diminished by nearly 100 (427.8) and the point differential dropped by 17.8.

Earlier this month, Kiffin and Ole Miss agreed to terms on a contract extension worth $7.5 million annually.

"Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud," Kiffin said in statement "I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy."

The Coach of the Year will be announced live from Houston's Post Oak Hotel on Jan. 12, 2022, during the awards ceremony with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association.

UPDATE: Kiffin has also been named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year.

Ole Miss announced on Thursday that Kiffin was in the running for another end-of-year award, one of 15 candidates chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.

These 15 will be narrowed down to five finalists at the end of December, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 13.

Kiffin and the No. 8 Rebels will face No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

