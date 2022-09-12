Lane Kiffin Gives Update on Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss QB Situation Entering Road Test

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels cruised to a 59-3 win over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night, but the talk around Oxford continues to swirl around the quarterback competition.

Luke Altmyer took the first snaps for Ole Miss on Saturday in a competition that has lasted through the first two weeks of the season. Altmyer went down with an upper body injury late in the first half, giving way to his competitor in Jaxson Dart.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin provided an update on Altmyer as well as his plans entering the Rebels' first road test against Georgia Tech this week. In short, many things are staying the same.

"[Altmyer] was out there today," Kiffin said. "I think he'll be alright. We're just going to push forward the way we've been going. We'll figure out who goes first later in the week."

Dart went 10-of-15 through the air for 182 yards and two scores against Central Arkansas, and Altmyer countered with a 6-of-13 performance for 90 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also accounted for a rushing score.

"Both guys did some good things, and both guys have some things to improve on," Kiffin said. "So we're going to keep pushing along."

After observing the game as a whole, Kiffin commented on the impact from his various transfer players during Saturday's win.

"Really pleased with the game in a lot of areas," Kiffin said. "A challenge of not an SEC opponent, to come in and play really well and not flat in the third quarter. Pleased with a lot of the new players. I said today, outside of Luke's short run, every score was made by a portal player from this offseason.

"Good place to transfer to."

This week, the Rebels have their first road test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This marks Ole Miss' first game against a Power Five opponent this season, and the Rebels are currently 16-point favorites on the road in Atlanta according to the SI Sportsbook.

"This is a different set of obstacles," Kiffin said. "A really talented team that played great early in Week 1 and played on five days rest the other night. I said all along that with this transfer thing, everything's new. Now I've got to go on the road with all these guys who have never gone on the road with us."

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.

