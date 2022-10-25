Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin isn't "all football." In fact, he keeps his finger firmly on the pulse of music and pop culture.

Last week at the release of Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights," Kiffin made clear how big of a fan he is by tagging Swift in a tweet with a fire emoji in reference to her new release.

At media availability this week, the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels was asked what his favorite song off the album is, and he responded in typical Kiffin fashion.

"I kind of feel like I shouldn't go into which favorite song," Kiffin said. "That will start all the social media with why I picked that because there is kind of a reason behind it. I'll give it to you after a win not a loss. Because then you guys will write good things about it when I say it."

Kiffin's Rebels are coming off a poor showing in Baton Rouge last Saturday where his team lost 45-20 to the LSU Tigers. His team will travel again this week, this time to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Aggies is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

