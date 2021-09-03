Ole Miss Reveals Depth Chart Heading Into Season Opener vs. Louisville
The Ole Miss Rebels kick off their 2021 regular season on Monday night in a neutral site matchup against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
And with a new season comes new opportunities. Not just for the team, but for individuals as well.
Opportunities to win awards, set records, take the next step in their development, or earn a starting job.
Luckily for Ole Miss, most of their decisions this offseason have been easy ones, with the majority of their primary contributors and returning experience at their disposal.
Still, there are plenty of newcomers in line to get some time for the Rebels, and this week, second-year head coach Lane Kiffin revealed the team’s depth chart in preparation for the team’s season opener.
You can view the full depth chart below:
Offense
Quarterback
Matt Corral, Jr.
Kinkead Dent, Soph.
Running back
Jerrion Ealy, Jr.
Henry Parrish, Soph.
Kentrell Bullock, Soph.
Snoop Conner, Jr.
Wide Receiver
Braylon Sanders, Sr.
Dennis Jackson, Jr.
Bralon Brown, Fr.
Wide Receiver
Dontario Drummond, Sr.
John Rhys Plumlee, Jr. OR Jahcour Pearson, Sr.
Wide Receiver
Jonathan Mingo, Jr.
Jadon Jackson, Jr.
Qua Davis, Jr.
Tight End
Chase Rogers, Jr.
Hudson Wolfe, Fr.
Damarcus Thomas, Soph.
Left Tackle
Nick Broeker, Jr.
Cedric Melton, Fr.
Reece McIntyre, Soph.
Left Guard
Caleb Warren, Soph.
Eli Acker, Fr.
Center
Orlando Umana, Sr.
Bryce Ramsey, Soph.
Right Guard
Ben Brown, Sr.
Hamilton Hall, Jr. OR Jordan Rhodes, Sr.
Right Tackle
Jeremy James, Soph.
Tobias Braun, Fr.
Micah Pettus, Fr.
Defense
Defensive End
Cedric Johnson, Soph.
Tariqious Tisdale, Sr.
Defensive Tackle
Isaiah Iton, Soph. OR Jamon Gordon, Soph.
Nose Tackle
Quintin Bivens, Jr. OR KD Hill, Jr.
Defensive End
Sam Williams, Sr.
Tywone Malone, Fr.
Demon Clowney, Fr.
Outside Linebacker
Lakia Henry, Sr. OR Mark Robinson, Sr.
Ashanti Cistrunk, Jr.
Middle Linebacker
Chance Campbell, Sr. OR Momo Sanogo, Sr.
Austin Keys, Fr.
Nickleback
Otis Reese, Sr.
Tylan Knight, Sr.
Tysheem Johnson, Fr.
Cornerback
Jaylon Jones, Sr. OR Miles Battle, Jr.
Markevious Brown, Fr.
Cornerback
Deane Leonard, Sr. OR Deantre Prince, Jr.
Jakorey Hawkins, Jr.
Strong Safety
Jake Springer, Sr.
Keidron Smith, Sr.
Free Safety
AJ Finley, Jr.
Jalen Jordan, Soph.
Derek Bermudez, Fr.
Special Teams
Placekicker
Caden Costa, Fr.
Cale Nation, Soph.
Punter
Mac Brown, Sr.
Walker Thompson, Soph.
Longsnapper
Jared Lawrence, Fr.
Kick returner
Jerrion Ealy, Jr
Punt Returner
Jonathan Mingo, Jr.
