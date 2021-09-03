Ole Miss Reveals Depth Chart Heading Into Season Opener vs. Louisville

Lane Kiffin has revealed the depth chart for the Ole Miss Rebels in preparation for the team’s season opener vs. Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels kick off their 2021 regular season on Monday night in a neutral site matchup against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

And with a new season comes new opportunities. Not just for the team, but for individuals as well.

Opportunities to win awards, set records, take the next step in their development, or earn a starting job.

Luckily for Ole Miss, most of their decisions this offseason have been easy ones, with the majority of their primary contributors and returning experience at their disposal.

Still, there are plenty of newcomers in line to get some time for the Rebels, and this week, second-year head coach Lane Kiffin revealed the team’s depth chart in preparation for the team’s season opener.

You can view the full depth chart below:

Offense

Quarterback

Matt Corral, Jr.

Kinkead Dent, Soph.

Running back

Jerrion Ealy, Jr.

Henry Parrish, Soph.

Kentrell Bullock, Soph.

Snoop Conner, Jr.

Wide Receiver

Braylon Sanders, Sr.

Dennis Jackson, Jr.

Bralon Brown, Fr.

Wide Receiver

Dontario Drummond, Sr.

John Rhys Plumlee, Jr. OR Jahcour Pearson, Sr.

Wide Receiver

Jonathan Mingo, Jr.

Jadon Jackson, Jr.

Qua Davis, Jr.

Tight End

Chase Rogers, Jr.

Hudson Wolfe, Fr.

Damarcus Thomas, Soph.

Left Tackle

Nick Broeker, Jr.

Cedric Melton, Fr.

Reece McIntyre, Soph.

Left Guard

Caleb Warren, Soph.

Eli Acker, Fr.

Center

Orlando Umana, Sr.

Bryce Ramsey, Soph.

Right Guard

Ben Brown, Sr.

Hamilton Hall, Jr. OR Jordan Rhodes, Sr.

Right Tackle

Jeremy James, Soph.

Tobias Braun, Fr.

Micah Pettus, Fr.

Defense

Defensive End

Cedric Johnson, Soph.

Tariqious Tisdale, Sr.

Defensive Tackle

Isaiah Iton, Soph. OR Jamon Gordon, Soph.

Nose Tackle

Quintin Bivens, Jr. OR KD Hill, Jr.

Defensive End

Sam Williams, Sr.

Tywone Malone, Fr.

Demon Clowney, Fr.

Outside Linebacker

Lakia Henry, Sr. OR Mark Robinson, Sr.

Ashanti Cistrunk, Jr.

Middle Linebacker

Chance Campbell, Sr. OR Momo Sanogo, Sr.

Austin Keys, Fr.

Nickleback

Otis Reese, Sr.

Tylan Knight, Sr.

Tysheem Johnson, Fr.

Cornerback

Jaylon Jones, Sr. OR Miles Battle, Jr.

Markevious Brown, Fr.

Cornerback

Deane Leonard, Sr. OR Deantre Prince, Jr.

Jakorey Hawkins, Jr.

Strong Safety

Jake Springer, Sr.

Keidron Smith, Sr.

Free Safety

AJ Finley, Jr.

Jalen Jordan, Soph.

Derek Bermudez, Fr.

Special Teams

Placekicker

Caden Costa, Fr.

Cale Nation, Soph.

Punter

Mac Brown, Sr.

Walker Thompson, Soph.

Longsnapper

Jared Lawrence, Fr.

Kick returner

Jerrion Ealy, Jr

Punt Returner

Jonathan Mingo, Jr.

