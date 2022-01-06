Lane Kiffin Trolls Hugh Freeze with Fishing Tweet

Lane Kiffin's social media presence continues to make waves.

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze is famous for tweeting "Yahtzee" and a photo of him holding a fish when he lands a recruit, a tradition that stems back to his time in Oxford, but Lane Kiffin upped the ante on Thursday afternoon.

Freeze put out a usual "Yahtzee" tweet on Jan. 6, and the current Ole Miss head coach quoted it with him holding a bigger fish and the caption "@SEC IT JUST MEANS MORE."

Kiffin has never been one to avoid a trolling opportunity on social media, but taking on the former Rebel head coach Hugh Freeze got quite the interaction on Thursday.

Kiffin and Freeze met on the gridiron in 2021 in Freeze's first return to Oxford since his dismissal from Ole Miss in 2017. Ole Miss defeated Liberty 27-14 in a lackluster offensive day for the Rebels, but it was a part of a record-setting 10-win regular season in Oxford.

Freeze's Flames didn't fare too poorly in 2021 either. Liberty finished the season with an 8-5 record and a 56-20 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Lending Tree Bowl. Since his arrival at Liberty, Freeze has made the Flames one of the most competitive non-Power Five teams in the country, and his program will soon be joining the Conference USA after competing as an FBS Independent since 2018.

Both Freeze and Kiffin are losing their star quarterbacks following the 2021 season as well, as Matt Corral and Malik Willis head to the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.