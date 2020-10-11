SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Lane Kiffin's Rebels Post the Best-Ever Showing By a Saban Assistant in Loss

Nate Gabler

Nick Saban made the trip to Oxford, Miss., with a 20-0 record against former assistants.

He’s now 21-0, but Saban sure as hell isn't going to be happy with his team's play against former Alabama coordinator Lane Kiffin and his new-look Ole Miss team. 

In the 20 prior meetings where Nick Saban went up against head coaches that used to work under him, no one ever scored 35 points. Kiffin's Rebels hit 35 with over six minutes left in the third quarter. 

They scored 48 on No. 2 Alabama in a 63-48 shootout that very honestly was much closer than the final score indicates. It was the most points ever scored in a non-overtime game in SEC history. 

Neither offense could be stopped. Neither defense could get off the field. Arguably the only major stop of note was when Ole Miss defensive back Jakorey Hawkins ripped the ball from the hands of Alabama running back Najee Harris at the goal line in the second quarter, preventing a touchdown.

Of course, as it goes in this series, Harris had literally never fumbled on over 600 career touches before that point. He still finished the game with over 200 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. The Ole Miss defense is still abominably bad. 

But that's not the point. 

The point is that this Ole Miss team being crafted in Lane Kiffin's image might be the most fun to watch, the most dynamic, most exciting and have the most anticipated future of any 1-2 football team ever. 

Kiffin's Ole Miss squad Saturday tied Auburn for the most points any team has ever scored against a Nick Saban team at Alabama. 

Matt Corral went 21 for 28 for 365 yards and two scores without turning the ball over, a quarterback efficiency of 208.1 against a Nick Saban defense. 

Both Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Connor ran for over 120 yards and two scores against a Nick Saban defense. The full list of players to ever run for at least 100 yards and two scores against a Saban team is Ealy, Connor, Darren McFadden, Zeke Elliott, Todd Gurley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and some guy named Dante Smith (The Citadel, if you care).

Elijah Moore caught 11 balls. Tight end Kenny Yeboah caught seven and both Ole Miss scores through the air. Take that Phil Longo and his 'I hate tight ends' offense.

This offense is fun. It captivated the nation on this Saturday night on ESPN, going toe-to-toe with the No. 2 Crimson Tide for 55 minutes of gameplay. 

It's not perfect. Ole Miss has so, so much work to do on defense. And at some point, you have to turn fun and exciting into wins. But it did that last week, winning on the road at Kentucky. Really, Kiffin's only two losses at Ole Miss are to No. 5 Florida and No. 2 Alabama. 

It's always an uphill battle in the SEC West, but Kiffin's Ole Miss squad through three weeks has an incredibly captivating and bright future. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Nate Gabler

by

GroveJake

WATCH: Lane Kiffin on College Gameday Talking Nick Saban, Ole Miss and More

The Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban Dynamic is so fascinating. Ahead of the matchup in Oxford on Saturday night, Kiffin sat down with the ESPN College Gameday team for a really good feature story on the relationship between the two coaches and his first year at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Opinion: Bizarre, Hurricane Filled Randomness Benefits Ole Miss against Alabama

Okay, let's get real here for a minute: Ole Miss is going to simply need a lot of weird shit to happen or order to beat No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night. So what's more weird than playing a game in the remnants of a literal hurricane?

Nate Gabler

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Ole Miss is hosting Alabama in a hurricane. Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

Nate Gabler

Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?

Ole Miss and Alabama are set to play a football game in Oxford, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, as Oxford stands right in storm's future path. What does that mean?

Nate Gabler

Podcast: Breaking Down Ole Miss vs. Alabama with SI's BamaCentral

Ole Miss and Alabama is still on for Saturday evening. We here at The Grove Report teamed up with the Sports Illustrated Alabama channel, BamaCentral, and Tyler Martin to breakdown the game via podcast.

Nate Gabler

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

Offensive philosophy in SEC and college football as a whole has complete shifted in the past decade. Within the conference, the relationship between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin played a major role in that transformation.

Nate Gabler

Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta

Ole Miss and Alabama will no longer be kicking off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday night. According to SEC officials, the game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and the SEC Exploring Alternatives Alabama Game Due to Hurricane Delta

There's a very realistic chance that the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game may not happen on Saturday evening as prior planned.

Nate Gabler

How Can Ole Miss Get Jerrion Ealy Going? It Starts Up Front

Simply put, Jerrion Ealy has struggled to get going this season. The running game has to be better moving forward, and to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, that starts with the offensive line.

Nate Gabler