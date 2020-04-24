The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Laremy Tunsil Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Lineman

Nate Gabler

The Houston Texans have made Laremy Tunsil a rich, rich man. 

Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans came to terms of a three-year, $66-million contract on Friday, making the Ole Miss product the highest paid offensive lineman in the National Football League. 

Tunsil, 25, actually negotiated the contract himself, declining to use an agent. He also got $50-million of the contract as guaranteed.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tunsil in 2016 with the No. 13 overall pick out of Ole Miss. Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Houston sent two first round picks and a second round pick to Miami in a trade for Tunsil. Less than one year later, they made him the highest paid player of his position in the entire league. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC breaks own record with 15 first-round draft selections

Going into Thursday night, the SEC had twice landed a record 12 players in the first round of the NFL Draft. They smashed their own mark in 2020.

Nate Gabler

How Have Older Coaches Adapted to Modern Coaching and Recruiting?

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis started coaching in 1983. Now 60 years old, a lot has changed since he began his coaching career. How has he adapted? Let Davis tell you himself.

Nate Gabler

Best Bets from SI's NFL Draft Prop Betting Guide

With a dearth of live sports globally, many experts in the industry believe this will be the most bet NFL Draft in history. Well, Sports Illustrated's gambling team has you covered.

Nate Gabler

Highlights from Lane Kiffin's Tuesday Media Tour

Lane Kiffin made the media rounds on Tuesday, from AP podcasts to ESPN to SEC Network. Here are the top moments from his quarantined media tour.

Nate Gabler

Four-star receiver Bralon Brown commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss picked up their fourth commitment in the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday night, adding four-star receiver Bralon Brown.

Nate Gabler

John Rhys Plumlee named Men's MVP at Rebels Choice Awards

Ole Miss held their 2020 Rebels Choice Awards a little differently – entirely virtually. John Rhys Plumlee, just a freshman, was named Men's MVP. See who else won awards.

Nate Gabler

The Qaadir Sheppard NFL Draft Portfolio

With the start of the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, it's time to examine the Ole Miss draft value. Next up: Qaadir Sheppard.

Nate Gabler

Coach Yo "blown away" that Vic Schaefer left MSU

The Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State rivalry will look a little different this year. Vic Schaefer built Mississippi State and is now gone. Yolett McPhee-McCuin never saw it coming.

Nate Gabler

Eli Manning Donates Super Bowl XLVI Corvette for the ALL-IN Challenge for Coronavirus Relief

The car that Eli Manning won after being named Super Bowl XLVI MVP is now up for a charity auction to benefit coronavirus relief.

Nate Gabler

The Josiah Coatney NFL Draft Portfolio

With the start of the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, it's time to examine the Ole Miss draft value. Next up: Josiah Coatney.

Nate Gabler