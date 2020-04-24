Laremy Tunsil Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Lineman

The Houston Texans have made Laremy Tunsil a rich, rich man.

Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans came to terms of a three-year, $66-million contract on Friday, making the Ole Miss product the highest paid offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Tunsil, 25, actually negotiated the contract himself, declining to use an agent. He also got $50-million of the contract as guaranteed.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tunsil in 2016 with the No. 13 overall pick out of Ole Miss. Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Houston sent two first round picks and a second round pick to Miami in a trade for Tunsil. Less than one year later, they made him the highest paid player of his position in the entire league.

