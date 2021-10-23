Live Updates: LSU 7, Ole Miss 3 Early 2nd Quarter

The Ole Miss Rebels welcome Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers to Oxford for an SEC West rivalry battle. Check back for here the latest updates.

The Ole Miss Rebels will welcome their long-time rival LSU Tigers to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to make a statement win, and move to 6-1 on the season.

The Tigers, who are coming off of a 49-42 win over Florida last week, will be looking to make a statement of their own, however, after head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU announced that 2021 would be his last season in Baton Rouge.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

Pre Game

The scene is set for a historic day in Oxford in more ways than one.

Not only is Rebels legend Eli Manning set to have his jersey retired at halftime, but Eli's nephew Arch, the top recruit in the country regardless of classification, is in town to visit the program.

Former Ole Miss and current lame duck LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron is also returning to Oxford for what could be the last time, setting the stage for an emotional and unpredictable afternoon.

Not to mention, it is Ole Miss' first home sell-out of the year, and both the Grove and Vaughty-Hemmingway stadium are ablaze.

As Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin would say, "Get your popcorn ready."

1st Quarter

Ole Miss got off to a promising start on their first drive of the game, stringing together a handful of first downs and approaching midfield.

Thanks to a penalty and a negative play, however, the Rebels were forced to punt, with LSU taking over deep in their own territory.

change of possession

On their opening drive, LSU was able to take advantage in a hurry, marching the ball down the field with a balanced attack to get into the end zone on a Tyrion Davis-Price touchdown.

The Tigers' drive went 90 yards in nine plays and took up 4:33 of game time.

change of possession

Thanks to another false start penalty, the Rebels were unable to get anything going on their next possession, punting right back to the Tigers trailing 7-0.

change of possession

The Tigers were once again able to take advantage of Ole Miss on the next drive, with multiple penalties and missed opportunities extending the drive deep into Ole Miss territory.

The Rebels defense was able to hold the Tigers to a fourth down inside the five-yard line, where the Tigers would elect to go for the touchdown instead of settling for a field goal. The attempt would fail with the Rebels intercepting the pass, and taking over from their own one-yard line.

change of possession

The Rebels exploded out of the gate on their next drive, handing the ball to Snoop Connor for three straight plays, getting them near midfield quickly.

2nd quarter

Following a pass interference penalty on LSU, and a big first down run for Jerrion Ealy, the Rebels found themselves deep in Tigers territory. However, after an intentional grounding call and a sack of Corral, the Rebels were sitting at third and long.

After a short gain on third down, the Rebels were forced to settle for a field goal, which split the uprights, cutting the LSU lead to 7-3

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.