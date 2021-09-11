Live Updates: Ole Miss Scores On First Drive, Takes 7-0 Lead

Ole Miss hosts their home opener tonight against FCS opponent Austin Peay. Check back for here the latest updates.

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Austin Peay Governors are set to battle it out on SECN+ on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in Oxford as the 20th-ranked Rebels look to send the fans home happy in their 2021 home opener.

Ole Miss is heavily favored to win against their FCS opponent Austin Peay. Making his 2021 debut will be head coach Lane Kiffin, who returns after missing the season-opener with a positive case of COVID-19.

Will quarterback Matt Corral be able to live up to the hype again this week and continue charging on towards Heisman Trophy consideration?

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

FIRST QUARTER - Austin Peay 0, Ole Miss 0

After a 48-yard kick return from Caden Costa, Draylen Ellis throws three incompletions to send the ball back to Ole Miss.

change of possession

Matt Corral leads a long drive that ends in a Dontario Drummond for a one-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown marks seven consecutive games where Drummond scores a touchdown and the fourteenth straight game in which Corral has scored.

Ole Miss 7, Austin Peay 0

change of possession

Ole Miss stops Austin Peay on 4th-and-1 with a tackle from Chase Campbell to begin the next drive around the Rebels' 35-yard line.

change of possession

After a 27-yard completion from Corral to Drummond, the Rebels are unable to gain any yardage in enemy territory. The punt results in a touchback.

change of possession

Sam Williams forces the fumble off quarterback Draylen Ellis and picks it up for a 32-yard defensive touchdown.

Ole Miss 14, Austin Peay 0

change of possession

Austin Peay goes three and out to punt the ball back to Ole Miss, but a 10-yard penalty sends the Rebels back to their own 32.

change of possession

Matt Corral finds Dontario Drummond in the end zone on fourth down, but Drummond cannot come up with the catch and the Rebels turn it over on downs.

END OF QUARTER 1 - Ole Miss 14, Austin Peay 0

Draylen Ellis is sacked on fourth down and the ball goes back to the Rebels.

change of possession