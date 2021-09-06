September 7, 2021
Live Updates: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisville Cardinals

In a neutral site battle at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Ole Miss Rebels and Louisville Cardinals kick off the 2021 season. Check back for here the latest updates.
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Louisville Cardinals are set to battle it out on ESPN on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. CT in Atlanta as the Rebels look to make some noise in the SEC this season.

Ole Miss will be the favorite to win, but things could get dicey for the Rebels without Lane Kiffin in attendance. 

Louisville's offense will be one to reckon with on its own, as quarterback Malik Cunningham is poised for a breakout season in 2021. Fortunately for Cunningham, the Rebels fielded one of the worst defenses in college football last season, ranking near the bottom of the nation in most major statistical categories.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

