LONE STAR REBELS: A History of Ole Miss Bowl Games in Texas

This year will not be the first where the Rebels spend bowl season in the Lone Star State.

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28, continuing a history of the Rebels in postseason games in the Lone Star State.

This season's installment of the Texas Bowl will be Ole Miss' ninth appearance in a Texas postseason game, the majority of which have come in the form of the Cotton Bowl.

Below are the matchups and results of bowl games the Rebels have played within the borders of Texas.

1955 season -- Cotton Bowl Classic: Ole Miss 14, TCU 13

1961 season -- Cotton Bowl Classic: Texas 12, Ole Miss 7

1964 season -- Bluebonnet Bowl: Tulsa 14, Ole Miss 7

1966 season -- Bluebonnet Bowl: Texas 19, Ole Miss 0

1967 season -- Sun Bowl: UTEP 14, Ole Miss 7

USATSI_4293603

2003 season -- Cotton Bowl Classic: Ole Miss 31, Oklahoma State 28

2008 season -- Cotton Bowl Classic: Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 34

2009 season -- Cotton Bowl Classic: Ole Miss 21, Oklahoma State 7

This will also be the fourth meeting all-time between the Rebels and Red Raiders in a bowl game, the first of which came in the 1986 Independence Bowl. Ole Miss is a perfect 3-0 against Texas Tech all-time in the postseason.

USATSI_3591776

Kickoff between the Rebels and Red Raiders is set for 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 28. The game will be televised on ESPN.

USATSI_4293723
