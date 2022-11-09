Skip to main content

LOOK: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Masterfully Trolls Nick Saban

It appears that the Rebels' coach is catching up on some literature this week prior to his meeting with the Crimson Tide.

OXFORD, Miss. -- While the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to host the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, it appears that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is catching up on some reading...namely, reading on Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Kiffin tweeted a picture of John Talty's book "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban" on Tuesday night. No caption or words. Just the photo. Upon further inspection of the picture, you can see that a sheet titled "Alabama 2022 Defensive Call Sheet" is underneath the book.

Take a look for yourself.

Is that a mere coincidence? Or is Lane Kiffin doing another expert job of trolling?

The latter assumption wouldn't be too far-fetched. On one hand, Kiffin is known for utilizing Twitter for humorous jabs at others. On the other, Nick Saban wondered if Ole Miss had access to Alabama's defensive play calling signals after their matchup in 2020.

Here is Saban's quote following the 2020 game between the Rebels and the Tide:

“Well I’m not really calm. I’m boiling and bubbling, trying to be encouraging to the players. Trying to make the best adjustments we could make at halftime. It seemed like everything we did, though, they had an answer for. I don’t know if they had our signals or what. I’m not -- that’s not anything unusual. But it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play they could have against it. They had a really good plan. Lane is a really good coach. They got a good offensive team. They’ve got some good players on offense."

So, was Lane Kiffin bringing that comment from his former boss back to light on Tuesday night? We can only speculate, but Kiffin is never shy about the respect he has for Nick Saban. Perhaps this is a two-fold tweet, paying respect on one hand but taking a slight jab with the other. 

Kickoff for Ole Miss and Alabama is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

