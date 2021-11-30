LSU To Hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Ole Miss Confirmed To Keep Kiffin?

Barring an opening in Coral Gables, Lane Kiffin is staying another season in the SEC with Ole Miss. As for the SEC West, did things get interesting.

As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, LSU will hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its next head coach. The announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly, who was hired by Notre Dame from Cincinnati in 2010, has become one of college football's finest over the past decade. This past season, Kelly, 60, became the all-time leader in program history with 113 wins.

This season, the Irish are right in the midst of the College Football Playoff hunt at 11-1, Expected to be as high as No. 5 in the CFP on Tuesday night. Should upsets happen this weekend in conference championships, the Irish could return to the CFP for the third time in four years.

Kelly checks all the boxes in the sense of what the Tigers' are looking for. Since his arrival in South Bend, the Irish have tallied five 10-plus win seasons and been ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll four times. From a recruiting aspect, even with the stipulations found at the school, Notre Dame consistently has found itself in the top 10.

LSU has been on the hunt for its next head coach since the firing of Ed Orgeron in October. In five seasons with the program, Orgeron went 51-20. He led the program to a perfect 15-0 season and national championship in 2019 but went 11-11 over his final two seasons.

Kelly is 113-40 overall at Notre Dame with two College Football Playoff berths and an appearance in the 2013 BCS Championship Game.

Kiffin, who has been at the subject of rumors since October, is expected to begin discussions in the coming weeks about a contract extension. The Rebels finished 10-2 in 2021, a first for the program in regular season action.

Ole Miss will wait for the outcome of the SEC Championship game to see which bowl game they will play in. The Rebels are projected to be in contention for a New Year's Six Bowl game.

