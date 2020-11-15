SI.com
The Grove Report
Matt Corral and Elijah Moore combine for another record-breaking performance

JohnGillespie

The secret is out: Matt Corral and Elijah Moore are a special duo in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Rebel quarterback and receiver connected 13 times through the air in Ole Miss' 59-42 win over South Carolina on Saturday for 225 yards and two scores. Corral's 513 passing yards against the Gamecocks is also the most in a single game in Ole Miss history.

As one would expect, praise is high between the two teammates who have garnered national attention in recent weeks for their gaudy numbers in the Southeastern Conference.

"I do not believe there’s another guy in the country like him," Corral said on Moore. "His route running is different. It’s prolific. He belongs in the NFL."

The play from Saturday that saw plenty of attention in the postgame press conference was a 91-yard touchdown strike from Corral to a wide-open Moore, good for the longest pass play in school history.

"I guess they had miscommunication on the play, and we just took advantage," Moore said. "Matt just saw me, and we just completed the play and scored."

The play went viral on social media for another reason altogether. On the SEC Network broadcast of the game, a white object is seen entering the frame as Moore hauled in the reception. That object was head coach Lane Kiffin's clipboard which he tossed in celebration before the play was completed.

"It’s a great feeling," Moore said. "[Kiffin] gets as excited as us. When we score, he scores. That’s what it feels like."

"I just get excited," Kiffin said. "Sometimes players make a play because someone beats somebody, but when you audible to a play and you beat a scheme and a matchup, I get really excited when that happens."

Kiffin, who is a part of a large coaching tree and has many stops on his own coaching docket, is strongly impressed by what he's seen from his quarterback and star wide receiver in recent weeks.

"You’re looking at amazing football," Kiffin said.

Although the level of play from Corral and Moore has been strong this season, Moore is still looking for more as the campaign enters the home stretch.

"Just whenever my number is called, I've got to make the plays," Moore said. "I really want more. It doesn’t stop."

