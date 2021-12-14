Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Sam Williams Plan to Play in Sugar Bowl

The leaders of the Ole Miss offense and defense are not opting out of their final game.

Ole Miss fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing quarterback Matt Corral and defensive lineman Sam Williams are planning to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both players had spectacular 2021 seasons, and this left many wondering if one or both Rebels would decide to opt-out to not risk injuries before the start of their professional careers.

Corral is slated to be taken with one of the first 10-15 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after throwing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 68.4. The Ventura, California, native also proved to be a threat on the ground for the Rebels. Corral finished third on the team in rushing yards with 597 and the second on the team in rushing touchdowns with 11 on 145 carries.

Corral is just the third Ole Miss quarterback in program history to at least 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and his 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season.

Corral told reporters his intentions to play in the bowl game after the Egg Bowl.

“I’m healthy," Corral said. "I’m playing.

On the defensive side of the ball for Ole Miss, Williams has had a record-breaking season, setting the school single-season sack record with 12.5 sacks, which is ranked fourth nationally.

Williams would be missed if he decided to opt-out as he leads the Rebel defense this season in tackles for loss (15) and forced fumbles (4) while his 56 total tackles are the most recorded by an Ole Miss defensive lineman since 2018.

Both Corral and Williams will play their final game in an Ole Miss jersey on New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears. The Sugar Bowl will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, at 7:45 CT with the game being televised on ESPN.

