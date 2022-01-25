Quarterback Matt Corral Discusses Special Bond With Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin

NFL Draft prospect Matt Corral discussed how unique his friendship with his former head coach is.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin have a special bond. No doubt about it.

With Corral projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the quarterback decided to discuss the relationship with Jim Rome on CBS Sports Radio.

Keith Farner from Saturday Down South broke down the interview.

"I believe there was nobody that had the relationship that I had with my head coach across the country," Corral said.

Players developing close bonds with their coaches is nothing new in college football. Just look at Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron at LSU. Anyone who followed Ole Miss football this season though could tell there was something special between Corral and Kiffin.

"Me and [Kiffin] were really close," Corral said.

Corral also gave credit to another coach that aided in his development while at Ole Miss.

"It's not just [Kiffin], my offensive coordinator too, Jeff Lebby," Corral said. I got blessed with coaches. I got lucky with coaches who cared about the person, Matt Corral, rather than the player, and the player took care of itself."

This tweet was sent out by College Gameday back in October documenting the bond between Corral and Kiffin.

Corral's second season under Kiffin and Lebby was his best season as an Ole Miss Rebel. Corral threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns averaging 8.7 yards per throw all while only throwing five interceptions.

Corral also showed off his ability to run the ball in 2021, rushing for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on 152 carries.

Kiffin brought the best out of Corral, and now Corral is preparing to become the leader of an NFL franchise.

