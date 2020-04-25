Miami Dolphins Snag Benito Jones as an Undrafted Free Agent

Benito Jones has found his home in the NFL.

Jones went undrafted, but he's still going to get his shot. The Miami Dolphins took no time to grab Jones, announcing they will be signing him as an undrafted free agent just minutes following the conclusion of the draft.

A five-star recruit out of high school, the former Ole Miss defensive tackle had his best season this past year as a senior. Jones total 5.5 sacks from the interior of the defensive line, adding 10 tackles for loss - he even intercepted a pass.

Now, Benito Jones is a Dolphin.

How does Jones fit in on the Dolphins roster?

Miami is in the midst of a massive rebuild, the most wide-sweeping one in the league.

The Dolphins made 11 draft picks over the past three days, including three first rounders and two second rounders. They drafted three defensive lineman, including defensive tackle Raekwon Davis in the second round who plays a similar position as Jones on the inside of the line.

A 3-4 defense, similar to what Ole Miss ran in 2019, Davon Godchaux is slotted in as the team's nose tackle entering the offseason. Davon Godchaux isn't great at football, which gives Jones an outside shot at making the team or seeing some playing time. But he's still going to have Davis in front of him, as the team has much more invested in him as a second round pick.

What were NFL evaluators saying about him going into the draft?

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com): "When the tape is on, it's impossible not to notice Jones making things tough for SEC offensive linemen. He possesses average power at the point of attack but can really be disruptive when he's actively attacking the gaps. He may have issues with contact balance and anchor against NFL double-teams, so scheme fit might matter. He's an even-front shade nose who can step into an early rotational role, but has the potential to become a future starter with adequate rush potential to boot."

Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network): "Benito Jones projects as a viable A-gap DT prospect for the NFL level. With desirable build, natural leverage and effective skills to eat up doubles, Jones may not have a lot of upside as a three down player but he will certainly provide value in run stuffing. Jones can push through gaps and has success to destroy steep angles and create some push in the heart of the POA himself, too — this is a potential starter, but he plays a low value position and can be had in the heart of the draft."

Charlie Campbell (Walter Football): "For the NFL, Jones could be a heavy nose tackle who contributes somewhat in the pass rush. Jones got his 2019 season off to an impressive start with a strong performance against Memphis, including an interception. On the year, he totaled 30 tackles tackles with 5.5 sacks and four passes batted. Jones then was decent at the Senior Bowl. He has some athleticism and quickness, but also has limitations from his height and lack of length."

What did his combine measurables look like?

Short answer: Jones is not the best athlete at the position. But he's quite large, and athleticism won't tell the full story with Jones.

Height: 6' 1" (5th percentile among DL)

Weight: 316 lbs (89th percentile)

Arm length: 32 7/8" (30th percentile)

Hand size: 9 3/4" (38th percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.26 seconds (8th percentile)

Vertical jump: 26.5 inches (9th percentile)

3 cone drill: 8.21 seconds (2nd percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 5.27 seconds (0th percentile)

